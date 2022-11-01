CHEF and food critic turned farmer and food activist Matthew Evans will host and exclusive garden talk on Wednesday afternoon to lead a big month for Food Is Free.
The SBS Gourmet Farmer host, who co-owns Fat Pig Farm south of Hobart, has donated his time in the Green Space to allow all ticket sales to support the charity's garden operations.
Food Is Free founder Lou Ridsdale met Mr Evans on her travels and he was passionate about helping the cause.
"We are super excited about Matthew Evans attending our Food Is Free Green Space," Ms Ridsdale said.
"After meeting him and his lovely wife Sadie when I visited Fat Pig Farm in the Huon Valley in Tasmania recently to celebrate my 50th birthday with a group of friends, I had a lovely connection with them both.
"Matthew contacted me to see if we'd be keen on him doing a talk. Given he's such a big advocate on soil health, as we are, the answer was a resounding yes.
"It is a real honour to have him visit us and offer his amazing knowledge on farming, localised food systems and related topics. It's a must for fans on his books he's written, and his adventures on Gourmet Farmer, on SBS TV."
Matthew Evans' garden talk is one of six events that Food Is Free has listed for Urban Agriculture Month, a national celebration of growing food and edible cities and towns hosted by Sustain: The Australian Food Network.
As part of Urban Agriculture Month, Food Is Free is also hosting its annual Great Big Tomato Seedling fundraiser on Sunday morning. Also coming up this month is a green team working bee, a summer vegetable and flower workshop, a plant as medicine education session and Japanese Kokedama (moss ball) making session for indoor plant enthusiasts.
"It is a great way to show your support by either hosting or attending an event," Ms Ridsdale said. "With floods, fires, climate change, yo-yo economy, and other factors like the pandemic all affecting our food systems, being able to grow some of your own food is a vital basic life skill to learn - which is what Food Is Free is all about."
Mr Evans is on a national tour for his latest book The Real Food Companion, which focuses on soil to stomach health. His book Soil is centered on reframing thinking on past food growing practices and the importance of organics in soil health.
He has capitalised on his television, book and radio appeal by hosting weekly farmhouse feasts, on-site cooking classes in Tasmania, and education sessions.
Food Is Free's volunteer-led workshops relaunched in July after two years' pandemic interruptions.
The Green Space as a purpose-built outdoor classroom and sessions are designed to help fuel all abilities and gardening knowledge.
Matthew Evans is speaking at Food Is Free Green Space on Wednesday at 2pm. Details: foodisfree.com.au.
