Cup Day in Ballarat: Snow, hail reported as storms sweep city

Updated November 1 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:20am
Clouds over Lake Wendouree. File photo

Ballarat has lived up to its reputation with a climate that is both sudden and inclement, with a rapid plummet of temperatures on Cup Day morning.

