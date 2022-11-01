Ballarat has lived up to its reputation with a climate that is both sudden and inclement, with a rapid plummet of temperatures on Cup Day morning.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology observations, shortly after 11am the wind swung around to the southwest and the temperature dropped to just above four degrees, with a 40km/h wind making it feel like -2c degrees.
Some readers at higher elevations reported experiencing hail, and even flurries of snow were sighted at Mount Egerton, 600m above sea level.
Ballarat, at 435m, felt the chill as well, with the day starting off chilly at 5c and barely climbing above 8c degrees before plummeting as the front moved through.
The forecast does not bode well for the running of the Melbourne Cup either, with a maximum of 10c and showers continuing during the afternoon.
Meanwhile, several flood advice messages are active across the district - keep an eye on the VicEmergency app, and in an emergency, phone the SES on 132 500.
Never drive through floodwaters.
