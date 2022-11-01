Ballarat residents will be heading to the polls again soon, this time to vote in the state election.
The official election day will be on Saturday November 26, but early voting will be available from Monday November 14.
Keep an eye on the Victorian Electoral Commission website and thecourier.com.au for voting location details.
November 8 is the last day residents can change their address on the electoral roll.
The state government is now officially in caretaker mode and new electoral boundaries are in effect.
The Wendouree district will now include parts of Sebastopol and Bonshaw, and has gained 8,145 voters from the former Buninyong District.
In the new boundaries, it lost Bakery Hill and Brown Hill to Eureka, and Invermay and Mount Rowan to Ripon.
The seat has been held by the Australian Labor Party since it was drawn in 2014.
Incumbent Juliana Addison ran for the first time in 2018, where she won 49.39 per cent of the vote, she will be running again in 2022.
So far, former mayor and current City of Ballarat councilor Samantha McIntosh has confirmed she will stand for the Liberal Party, The Greens put forward local business owner Ellen Burns, and high school teacher Bryn Hills is standing for the Animal Justice Party.
As of Novemeber 1, the Buninyong seat has been renamed to Eureka.
It no longer includes areas of Sebastopol and instead gained voters in Bacchus Marsh, Bakery Hill, Brown Hill and Rokewood.
Incumbent, Labor Party member Michael Settle will be running again. In 2018 she won 49.14 per cent of the vote.
Up against her will be Liberal Candidate Paul Tatchell who has taken a leave of absence as a Moorabool Shire councilor, Sam McColl, who ran in federal Mallee seat earlier this year will stand for The Greens and Wendy Morrison will stand again for the Animal Justice Party, in 2018 she won 4.1 per cent of the vote.
Eureka has two independent candidates on the ballot for far, Nichola Reid and Michael Ray.
Ripon is one of the state's closely contested seat, in 2018 Liberal member Louise Staley won by 15 votes after preferences were distributed.
The new boundaries mean areas of the former Buninyong seat are now in Ripon.
These include Bunkers Hill, Scarsdale, Smythes Creek and Smythesdale.
Wendouree voters from Invermay and Mount Rowan have also been moved to Ripon.
Up against Ms Staley will be former advisor to the premier Martha Haylett, former teacher Earl James is representing the Greens.
Animal Justice Party Holly Sitters and Independent from Aarat Bernard Quince are also running.
There will be three candidate forums across the region over the next two weeks where residents will be able to hear from the candidates themselves.
A session at the Creswick RACV Goldfields Resort will be hosted by The Victorian Farmers Federation on November 3 at 7pm.
November 10 at 7.30pm a fourm will be held at the Buninyong Town Hall.
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions will host a session for all three electorates on November 13 at 2pm.
In October, The Courier readers weighed in on what issues were important to them.
Integrity in Government took out the top spot and experts say this is not a surprise.
Roads came in second and while this is shared responsibility between state and local government, leaders from our local regional shires said they could not keep up with road maintenance without state funding help.
Health leaders said accesses to health care was a top issue as four in five regional Victorians said their public hospital does not get enough funding to deliver the right level of care.
While education was not in the top three issues identified in our survey, over 70 per cent of respondents said public schools needed more funds and added incentives to recruit and retain teachers.
The Australian Education Union have already hosted a forum where teachers told candidates what they needed to be more effective in the classroom.
Alongside our survey, readers had an opportunity to add issues that were not mentioned.
The biggest single issue, mentioned about 30 times, was the Western Renewables Link.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
