The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

2022 Victorian election: where to vote in Ballarat, candidates and important information

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:33am, first published November 25 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Are you voting on Saturday? Click to see a map where you can vote in Ballarat and where the sausages will be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.