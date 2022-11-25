Are you voting on Saturday? Click to see a map where you can vote in Ballarat and where the sausages will be.
Despite a number of residents already placing their ballot during the two weeks of pre-poll, school communities are encouraging residents to come out and support their local community.
See below for a summary of the candidates in each Ballarat seat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon.
Wendouree has been held by the Australian Labor Party since it was drawn in 2014, in 2022 there will be seven candidates standing for the seat.
Incumbent Juliana Addison ran for the first time in 2018, where she won 49.39 per cent of the vote.
Former mayor and current City of Ballarat councilor Samantha McIntosh has confirmed she will stand for the Liberal Party.
The Greens put forward local business owner Ellen Burns, and high school teacher Bryn Hills is standing for the Animal Justice Party.
Ian Harkness will be standing for Family First Victoria, Dianne Colbert for the Democratic Labour Party and Bren Eckel is standing as independent.
In the border boundaries the Wendouree district will now include parts of Sebastopol and Bonshaw, and has gained 8,145 voters from the former Buninyong District.
In the new boundaries, it lost Bakery Hill and Brown Hill to Eureka, and Invermay and Mount Rowan to Ripon.
Across the state the VEC has seen a record number of candidates enroll, Eureka has the most candidates out of the three Ballarat seats with ten people running.
Labor Party incumbent Michaela Settle will be running again. In 2018 she won 49.14 per cent of the vote.
Up against her will be Liberal candidate Paul Tatchell who has taken a leave of absence as a Moorabool Shire councillor.
Sam McColl, who ran in the federal Mallee seat earlier this year, will stand for The Greens, and Wendy Morrison will stand again for the Animal Justice Party, in .
Adrian Garcia is standing for Family First Victoria, Tabitha Rickard for the Democratic Labour Party and Anthony Giampaolo for the Freedom Party.
Eureka has three independent candidates on the ballot, Nicola Reid, Michael Ray and Mark Banwell.
As of November 1, the seat's names changes from Buninyong to Eureka.
It no longer includes areas of Sebastopol and instead gained voters in Bacchus Marsh, Bakery Hill, Brown Hill and Rokewood.
Ripon is one of the state's most tightly contested seats with the Liberals winning by 15 votes in 2018.
Liberal incumbent Louise Staley is running again, she has held the seat for the last two terms.
Up against will be Labor's former advisor to the premier Martha Haylett.
Former teacher Earl James is representing the Greens and Holly Sitters is standing for the Animal Justice Party.
Wren Wilson for the Derryn Hinch's Justice Party and Craig George for Family First are running.
Luke Smith is from outside the electorate and will be standing for Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.
The seat has two independents, one from Ararat Bernard Quince and another from Ballarat, Wayne Rigg.
The new boundaries mean areas of the former Buninyong seat are now in Ripon.
These include Bunkers Hill, Scarsdale, Smythes Creek and Smythesdale.
Wendouree voters from Invermay and Mount Rowan have also been moved to Ripon.
At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects - titled Ballarat: Now and Into the Future.
The groups included the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Federation University and ACU, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, Sovereign Hill, and Ballarat Regional Tourism.
Their top projects include the next stages of the Link Road, phase 1b of the Sovereign Master Plan, Ballarat Major Events Precinct Expansion, a Community Health Mental Health Facility, a Circular Economy Precinct and a University Town.
In October, The Courier readers weighed in on what issues were important to them in a statewide regional survey.
Integrity in government took out the top spot and experts say this is not a surprise.
Roads came in second, and while this is shared responsibility between state and local government, leaders from our local regional shires said they could not keep up with road maintenance without state funding help.
Health leaders said access to health care was a top issue, as four in five regional Victorians said their public hospital does not get enough funding to deliver the right level of care.
While education was not in the top three issues identified in our survey, over 70 per cent of respondents said public schools needed more funds and added incentives to recruit and retain teachers.
The Australian Education Union have already hosted a forum where teachers told candidates what they needed to be more effective in the classroom.
Alongside our survey, readers had an opportunity to add issues that were not mentioned.
The biggest single issue in Ballarat, mentioned about 30 times, was the Western Renewables Link.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.