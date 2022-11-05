A new program is hoping to address the region's workforce shortages.
The initiative, created over the past few months with collaboration by City of Ballarat, HOST International and its subsidiary organisation Regional Opportunities Australia (ROA), the Committee for Ballarat, GROW Central Highlands and Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council, will see 15 Ballarat businesses mentor 25 migrant workers.
A first of its kind, the scheme will aid mentees, who comprise mainly of migrants residing in Melbourne and Sydney, in understanding what working in a regional town is like as well as broader employment opportunities.
The program will offer support for mentees and their families to move to Ballarat should they obtain permanent employment after their mentoring period.
Dr Michael Akindeju is the director and principal consulting process chemical engineer at Lucas-based engineering firm MKPro Group.
He is one of many professionals involved in the program who is currently mentoring a chemical engineer from Yemen as part of the project.
Dr Akindeju, who migrated to Australia from Nigeria in 2006, said it was vital for him to be a part of the scheme to ensure other migrants did not have to endure the challenges he faced when he first moved to the region in 2013.
Originally living in Perth, Dr Akindeju was forced to relocate to Ballarat due to the company he was working for requiring someone with extensive design experience.
Dr Akindeju, who said he fit the brief, worked on two projects for the firm. However, after he completed these tasks he was not re-employed.
"I had to sign a non-compete (agreement) with them. I couldn't work in the mines. There was nothing else in Ballarat for me to do," he said.
With nowhere else to turn and a young family to care for, Dr Akindeju set up his own engineering enterprise to tackle Australia's lack of nanoparticle production as well as create other opportunities for those seeking work in the engineering sphere within regional Victoria.
"I want to contribute my own quota and reduce the hurdles for other engineers looking to work in a regional town and encourage them to come to work here in Ballarat," he said.
"It's the reason why I am doing what I am doing."
The program, now in its second week, is being held virtually with mentees.
Dr Akindeju said his first encounter with the Sydney-based engineer from Yemen had been promising so far.
"I'm mentoring him with a view to help him understand the dynamics of a regional town and to help him develop a set of goals for his engineering career," he said.
"He's well prepared; he has good views of what he wants to achieve and he has good views of what it might be like to live in a regional area.
"At the end of the day, if there's a match between the skill sets and what we do, we might hire him but at least in the first instance, I want to help him prepare himself and understand the dynamics of a regional town like Ballarat."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it had been fantastic to have the initiative under way after several months of brainstorming and planning.
He said their position as an organisation was to create suitable matches between skilled migrants and employers to address long-term workforce sustainability for the region.
"So they're (the mentees) currently in Australia and they want to move to a regional area and they're very interested in Ballarat, so they have full working rights, they are skilled in terms of their own area of profession; they are eligible for permanent residency; they speak English and they can live in Australia," Mr Poulton said.
"The migrants who are currently here are probably not doing the job that they've been trained to do because they haven't quite found that right role yet. They might be, you know, a Sri Lankan trained GP who's currently working as an Uber driver in Melbourne, and clearly wants to put their skills into practice and it's an area that we're looking for skilled workers, and we want people to come to the regions who are well matched.
"So the mentoring part of it is really to try and ensure that the match is the right one, and is a sustainable one. So the employer is the right fit for the employee and the employee is the right fit for the employer."
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the council was acutely aware of the workforce shortages affecting the city's business, community and economy.
"There is a lot of great work being done at a national level, but the work we can do on the ground here in our home city can be so beneficial to our community," he said.
"If we can work together to address the gap between skills shortages in Ballarat and qualified migrants who are looking for a community to join, the impact on the city would be incredible."
Dr Akindeju said he hoped to see this program last past its pilot phase to assist in bolstering the region's workforce including its manufacturing sector.
"The objective for me is that by 2025, I want to see the particular project that I am running at the moment to employ eight others in Ballarat, which this program can help to do as they've already done a lot of work in making sure people are screened, qualified and eligible to work," he said.
"The program will also shine a light on establishing sustainable manufacturing concerns in Ballarat and hopefully that would continue to drive sustainable development into a regional centre like ours."
Mr Poulton said it was crucial to see success in the initiative and future programs to understand the requirements of migrants and their families when relocating to the region.
"It's about asking ourselves 'are we doing everything we possibly can to ensure that work relationship is a sustainable one?'. So what are the services that new migrant workers and their families need to be successful in a city like Ballarat?" he said.
"So ideally, where the relationships work, we'd be looking to try and bring people into Ballarat very early in the new year."
At the conclusion of the program which is set for the last week of November, a report will be formed to assess the initiative's future viability.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
