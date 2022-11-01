Ballarat trainer Archie Alexander believes High Approach can measure up to classic company in the autumn after winning at Flemington on Tuesday.
High Approach ($20) responded to strong riding by Ben Melham after being headed in the home straight to take out the listed $175,000 TAB Trophy, 1800m.
"We've always liked him. We always thought he'd be a derby horse, but it (the Victoria Derby) came around a bit too soon."
Alexander said High Approach would probably go for a break and possibly look at a derby in the autumn.
Having just his fifth race start, High Approach came off a maiden win on the Ballarat synthetic track to Flemington.
"It's a great result coming straight off a maiden win to win in town, but he wouldn't be here if we didn't like him," Alexander said.
He said it was a huge thrill for a great bunch of stable clients. "They're good owners and lucky owners to get the win in the biggest week of the year." High Approach cost $50,000 as a yearling.
