HOSPITAL visitation will continue to be reviewed and restricted due to COVID-19 on a ward-by-ward basis just as in response to other infectious illnesses, Grampians Health warns.
This comes amid rising community concerns there had been a COVID-19 outbreak in Ballarat Base Hospital. Grampians Health has made clear any restrictions was part of adjusting to the new COVID-normal.
Patients in any impacted wards are encouraged to contact their families as they would when other highly contagious illnesses such as influenza or gastroenteritis were detected. Anyone considering visiting a loved one in hospital can call ahead to check visitation if unsure.
A Grampians Health spokesperson said COVID-19 was still circulating in the community and patient safety remained the priority.
Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton flagged a 25 per cent rise in COVID-19 infections across the state last week. In Ballarat there were 210 new COVID-19 infections recorded last week.
Although, Deakin University epidemiology lead Catherine Bennett has long flagged severe under-reporting in COVID-19 cases, particularly with pandemic restrictions easing and an increasing reliance on at-home testing.
Professor Bennett did make clear in The Courier last month that people testing and reporting their illness played an important role in helping public health teams to understand the virus' impact in the community.
Professor Sutton had warned Victorians if they did not test for COVID-19, they could not access oral treatments including anti-virals.
COVID-19 hospitalisations, now considered a better indicator for measuring disease activity, increased at similar rates in Victoria last week while cases in intensive care remained steady.
Two new Omicron subvariants - BQ.1 and XBB - are fast becoming prevalent overseas and now make up 10 per cent of Victorian COVID-19 cases, according to wastewater testing.
It was unclear whether these new subvariants have, as yet, made an impact in Ballarat.
Wastewater surveillance for Ballarat South, which takes in most of the city, showed strong levels of COVID-19 to the start of October. This can be due to people shedding the virus, but this testing has developed as a way to track sharp new waves in the virus.
Professor Sutton confirmed in a statement the new subvariants were proving to escape immunity from past infections, including Omicron's prevalent BA.5 variant, and waning immunity from past vaccinations.
Victorian health experts were unsure yet whether to expect a case surge leading into Christmas, like last year.
Professor Sutton said it was critical Victorians remained up to date with vaccinations to protect against new variants and reinfection.
Ballarat boasts a high vaccination rate with more than 80 per cent of eligible residents having had a third COVID-19 jab. Community data is not available for fourth doses, which are open to anyone aged 30-plus.
Professor Sutton urged people to continue wearing masks in crowded spaces, to keep good hand hygiene and stick to ventilated areas to reduce transmission.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.