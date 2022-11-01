The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: Base Hospital follows highly infectious outbreak model

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.

HOSPITAL visitation will continue to be reviewed and restricted due to COVID-19 on a ward-by-ward basis just as in response to other infectious illnesses, Grampians Health warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.