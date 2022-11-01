SET for an afternoon of fine food, fun and fashion, Studio GAS opened its doors for Melbourne Cup frivolity.
For a second consecutive year, Ballarat businesses officially marked the Cup as a public holiday after City of Ballarat councillors voted to accept the state default last year.
While most the of the city closed for the race that stops the nation, Studio GAS owner Vicki McGuigan opted to open her store to celebrate, dress up a little and enjoy charcuterie platters in good company.
Melbourne Cup Day's public holiday comes about one month after the region's foodie and tourism operators faced the unknown in an unexpected public holiday to mark national mourning for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
This was followed in quick succession with the AFL Grand Final public holiday a week later. Both were during school holidays.
But Melbourne Cup Day will be in Ballarat until at least 2024.
The statewide trend was adopted in response to businesses working to rebuild in the wake of pandemic lockdowns and with Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society no longer seeking a show day public holiday.
For those seeking more race day action, Ballarat Cup is set to run at Dowling Forest on Saturday, November 19.
Down at Flemington, Gold Trip took the win on Tuesday afternoon.
