The premier training partnership of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace has given the Ballarat racing community another taste of Melbourne Cup glory.
The powerhouse stable secured its first victory in the $7.75m race with import and Caulfield Cup runner-up Gold Trip ($21) at Flemington on Tuesday.
Although Gold Trip is based at their Cranbourne stable, staff from their Ballarat training arm - including Maher's brother Declan who oversees the Forest Lodge operation - were on hand to join the celebrations.
Maher and Eustace also had third with Ballarat-based High Emocean ($41), which charged home from back in the field.
Emissary ($26) split the stablemates to finish second.
For Maher, who is originally from Warrnambool, the Melbourne Cup completes the rare feat of training winners of the Melbourne spring big three, with him having previously tasted success in the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate.
He won the 2016 Caulfield Cup with Jameka while still training on his own and then after linking up with Eustace from England scored in the 2020 Cox Plate with Sir Dragonet.
Maher said it was a fantastic effort by the whole team.
"To have him present in the Cup like that was fantastic.
"It's unbelievable, it's a dream come true, and I'm just thrilled," Maher said.
Eustace said he could not believe it. "It's a dream that we all want to achieve.
"It's the pinnacle of our sport, to do it with Ciaron, it's a privilege.I'm obviously so grateful to be training with him
"It's a great honour to be doing that with all these good horses and an amazing team of staff we have and most of them are here. It's full credit to them." he said.
Gold Trip won by two lengths, with another 1.25 lengths back to third.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
