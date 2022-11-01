A proactive mindset has kept the Skipton Community Shop relatively unscathed after damaging floods last month left businesses along the main strip inoperable.
The small not-for-profit organisation, opened in 2016, was among the four businesses located on Montgomery Street engulfed by unprecedented flood waters on October 14.
Skipton Community Shop coordinator Stan Foote said their dedicated group of volunteers had set aside funds to address such natural disasters several years ago.
"We were prepared for an emergency and thankfully the damage we got wasn't as bad as other places," Mr Foote said.
Only one section of the community shop had been destroyed by the torrent which Mr Foote estimated to cost about $1,000.
He said the group were planning to use left over cement sheets provided by the state government and distributed by the Corangamite Shire Council from the 2011 floods to remedy the situation.
"We had everything out of the shop a day before, and only one part of the flooring got damaged, so we'll use the cement sheets that we wanted to get rid of for years to fix it," Mr Foote said.
"We've gotten out of it pretty easily compared to other places."
Businesses, farmers and not-for-profits reeling from Victoria's floods will be able to apply for almost $900 million in state and federal relief.
Grants of up to $50,000 will be available to eligible groups under the package to support recovery efforts including rebuilding damaged infrastructure and replacing damaged assets.
Businesses with an annual 2021-2022 turnover of $75,000 or more that are not required by relevant taxation legislation to be registered for GST are eligible to apply.
More than $22 million has been made available to facilitate the development of recovery plans, provide mental health support and assist in grant applications.
Business chamber and trader groups programs will also enable local solutions for business activation, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said.
"We're making sure flood-affected business owners and communities have the support they need to rebuild and return to trade as quickly and safely as possible," he said on Tuesday.
The Skipton Community Shop is set to reopen on November 14. It is currently operating out of the Skipton Mechanics Institute up the road.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
