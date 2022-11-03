Ballan attracts veteran with VFL and extensive experience

Experience is the theme of Ballan's recruiting for the 2023 CHFL season and the arrival of David Stretton delivers this in spades.
The 36-year-old has been signed to complement Ballan's younger players and help give the Blues a greater on-field presence.
Like new coach Shannan Broadbent, Stretton has a vast football background and this knowledge will also benefit Ballan, which had only two wins this year.
He began the journey not far from Ballan as a Melton junior - progressing to the Western Jets in the TAC Cup.
Stretton caught the eye of Williamstown in the VFL, where he debuted in 2005 and a year later as a 19-year-old he won the VFL reserves best and fairest, the Todd Medal
He went on to play 100 games with the Seagulls, also representing the VFL against South Australia.
Stretton has played around the state: Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray league in 2012, Lara in the Bellarine league in 2013, Avondale Heights in the Essendon District premier division for three seasons from 2014 and Shepparton in the Goulburn Valley league for another three years from 2017, with 2018 being a premiership season.
He has spent time at Ocean Grove, Werribee Centrals and Barwon Heads over the past three years, playing a handful of games with Barwon Heads in the season just gone.
Club president David O'Hanlon said he was rapt with the experience the Blues have been able to introduce, including that of Sam Crea and Darren Tanti.
