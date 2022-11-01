MCDFNL club Lexton lures an Emu

Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League club Lexton has attracted another player from CHFL ranks.
Alex McLean from Skipton is the latest to make the move.
Lexton has previously announced the signing of Bungaree ruckman Jaykeb Lench and Waubra's Dylan Hinchliffe.
McLean has played his all football with Skipton.
He established himself as an integral part of the Emus' line-up which this year played in two finals, missing just two games.
Skipton football director Chris Gawne said it was disappointing to lose McLean, with him having been such a great servant of the club.
He said he had become an important member of the side.
McLean played in all the Skipton's junior age groups, starting when the club was in the Lexton Plains league.
He made his senior debut in 2015, with 2017 and this year his most prolific seasons.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.