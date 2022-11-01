The Courier

Change of setting for long-serving Skipton player

DB
By David Brehaut
November 1 2022 - 11:00pm
MCDFNL club Lexton lures an Emu

Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League club Lexton has attracted another player from CHFL ranks.

