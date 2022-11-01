The Courier

Lake Learmonth closed after heavy rains

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 1 2022 - 11:30pm
A closure has been announced for Lake Learmonth due to unprecedented rainfall since October 28. Picture by Kate Healy.

Lake Learmonth will remain closed until at least the end of the month, under the Marine Safety Act, following heavy rain.

