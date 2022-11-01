Lake Learmonth will remain closed until at least the end of the month, under the Marine Safety Act, following heavy rain.
City of Ballarat made an official announcement on their Facebook page on October 29, saying the closure was due to above average rainfall causing the lake to fill up faster than anticipated.
"As a result, we have closed Lake Learmonth to complete a safety audit," the post said.
Only officers or personnel of Victoria Police, State Emergency Service, Victorian Fisheries Authority, Ballarat City Council and Safe Transport Victoria will be allowed to enter the lake's waters.
Ripon MP Louise Staley, who has advocated for community groups including Save our Lake - Learmonth, Victoria, has written to the minister responsible regarding the lake's closure.
Ms Staley said she demanded the assessment process be done quickly in order to reopen the lake to ensure the best interests of Learmonth residents were kept front of mind.
"It would be a tragedy for the Learmonth community to have water back in the lake but bureaucrats stopping them using it," she said.
Lake Learmonth was bone dry earlier this year.
The closure will remain in effect until 12pm November 28.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
