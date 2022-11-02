The Courier

Lake Learmonth is set reopen in November

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:28pm, first published November 2 2022 - 1:20pm
A closure has been announced for Lake Learmonth due to unprecedented rainfall since October 28. Picture by Kate Healy.

UPDATE 1.20pm Friday: The City of Ballarat has confirmed the safety audit of Lake Learmonth will commence on November 7 with waters to be ready-to-use within the month.

