Scarlett Neal was the "naughty baby" in the neonatal intensive care unit as doctors warned her parents she might not survive her extremely premature birth.
Born at a tiny 653g and sized "like a Coke can with long leg and long arms" according to dad Ash, Scarlett arrived in the world 16 weeks early just 24 weeks in to mum Kate's pregnancy.
For her first precarious week of life, Scarlett was stable in the NICU at Monash Medical Centre but during her second week things went downhill.
"She was quite sick for a long time and was known as the naughtiest baby in the NICU," Ms Neal said.
"Her lungs were not developed and they really had to throw the rule book out with her ... but she was quite a little fighter."
For the next almost six months Scarlett fought for life and her parents were told many times if they received a call from NICU staff they should run to their daughter's side.
She was very, very naughty and a lot of the nurses didn't think she would make it through some of the nights.- Kate Neal
Thankfully they were given a room at the Ronald McDonald House campus on the grounds of Monash Medical Centre where one or both of them stayed until the day Scarlett was discharged back to Ballarat Base Hospital.
"When Scarlett was really sick and nurses and doctors said it wasn't looking good, they said if we ring you you have to run across. She was very, very naughty and a lot of the nurses didn't think she would make it through some of the nights.
"They said to us to be prepared because if it's going to happen it's going to happen quick.
"But I felt like I didn't leave her because I was staying so close. As a mum I wasn't leaving her."
Scarlett spent 165 days in Monash Medical Centre's NICU, and a further four nights at Ballarat Base Hospital before finally arriving home.
Her hospital stay was twice as long as expected because of lung issues.
"She had one little brain bleed, which most babies have, but it was just her lung issues that kept us there," Ms Neal said.
A case of severe pre-eclampsia in Ms Neal prompted Scarlett's early birth and the scramble to find beds in Melbourne near specialist services for mum, baby and then the couple as they faced the uncertain months ahead.
Doctors also gave steroids to help the unborn baby's lungs develop more quickly.
"We were trying to get as many days as possible with her inside me to give the steroids a chance to work," Ms Neal said.
Scarlett was eventually allowed home in April but remained on oxygen until the following February when she was 16 months old and her lungs were strong.
"We got to be parents but it was difficult because we had to learn how to resuscitate if something went wrong ... but we got through."
Everything was meant to be normal, and everything had scanned normal, but here we were sitting in the NICU with our new baby intubated thinking this isn't meant to be happening- Ash Neal
Scarlett turned seven last month and is now relatively healthy. She has avoided many of the issues that can often occur with very premature babies but has mild chronic lung disease, anxiety and some sensory issues to strong smells, textures and loud noises.
The arrival of Scarlett's sister Harper, now five, plunged the family back in to the world of NICU and lives put on hold staying in Melbourne.
Thankfully Harper's stay in hospital was much shorter.
While the couple had a few days to wrap their heads around Scarlett's early arrival two years earlier, Harper's severe respiratory distress after birth came as a shock.
Born by caesarean at 37 weeks, again at Monash Medical Centre under their previous care team, Harper had severe lung issues after birth and had to be intubated and put on a breathing machine.
"She was a bit naughty. Apparently I can't grow good lungs as she had severe respiratory distress and got quite sick," Ms Neal said.
Mr Neal said in some ways it was harder seeing Harper struggle than Scarlett after birth.
"Everything was meant to be normal, and everything had scanned normal, but here we were sitting in the NICU with our new baby intubated thinking this isn't meant to be happening," he said.
Ms Neal jokes Harper just wanted her own story to tell after her sister's rocky start to life.
Harper was in the NICU at Monash for eight days then transferred to Ballarat Base Hospital's special care nursery for four days before being discharged and is now a healthy "little firecracker", according to her parents.
Again the family lived at the Ronald McDonald House at Monash during Harper's stay.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's like a little home away from home for us," Ms Neal said.
Mr Neal said Ronald McDonald House made a huge difference during both of their hospital stays.
"I had to come back and work and try and live a normal life to keep the house, pay the bills, but knowing Kate had somewhere close-by and safe to stay - that was a big relief for me. There would be food, they had people coming in and cooking meals, our own fridge and cupboards and there was always meals in the freezer.
"They knew if I had come home and would look after Kate as well, making sure she ate and slept."
McHappy Day, which raises funds for Ronald McDonald Houses, is on November 19.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.