One of the coldest Cup Days in decades has brought an icy blast to western Victoria, including snow in the Grampians.
There were some reports of snow flurries in the central highlands at Mount Egerton on Melbourne Cup Day, as the front crossed the region about 11am, and temperatures dropped to 4 degrees at the official Ballarat gauge.
Overnight on Tuesday temperatures stayed low with a minimum of 2.8 degrees in Ballarat, but much colder temperatures were recorded higher up including dustings of snow in the Alps, and on Mount William at 1167m.
Snow has fallen at the Grampians with reports of a few centimetres of the white stuff landing on the summit of Mount William overnight.
At 12.05am Wednesday the temperature at Mount William was -1.0 degrees and the overnight temperature hovered between -0.9 to -0.7 degrees until 5am.
The mountain's temperature at 8.30am was -0.1 degrees on Wednesday and it has had low temperatures over the past 24 hours, reaching a high of just two degrees at 11am Tuesday.
A social media post from Hall's Gap's Livefast Cafe gave details of the unusual weather event.
The cafe's post said after minimal snow over winter, it was "pretty wild" to see snow this late in the year.
"A few centimetres of snow has fallen overnight," the post said. "There's not much on the ground, and the catch is you need to hike to the summit to see it, but after minimal snow this winter it's pretty wild to see it this late in the year. Rug up, it's cold out here!"
How are you experiencing the November winter blast?
