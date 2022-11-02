The Courier

ATB gets winning feeling on Melbourne Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 2 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detonator Jack (John Allen) wins the In Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Flemington on Tuesday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos.

Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock began a quest to win a Melbourne Cup a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.