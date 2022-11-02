ATB gets winning feeling on Melbourne Cup

Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock began a quest to win a Melbourne Cup a decade ago.
While the Ballan-based syndicator led by Darren and Liz Dance has not yet been able to achieve their ambition with a series over international gallopers, ATB has gone tantalisingly close.
Jakkalberry finished third to Green Moon in 2012 and Heartbreak City second to Almandin in 2016.
ATB did not have a runner in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, but that did not mean it missed out all together on the day.
Dances' familiar silks were carried to victory at Flemington by the promising Detonator Jack ($7.50) in the $150,000 In Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1400m.
First-up since a third in the South Australian Derby in May, he showed his liking for rain-affected going to dash away by a length and indicate his big group of owners are in for exciting times with him.
This gives the four-year-old four wins in just five career starts.
Detonator Jack also provides ATB with a link with its Melbourne Cup journey, being by Jakkalberry.
The victory also gave the Ballarat stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace success a race after their Melbourne Cup victory with Cranbourne-based Gold Trip.
The win provided some consolation for Ballarat jockey John Allen, who failed to finish the Melbourne Cup after pulling up Serpentine in the run.
It was Allen's second win of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, having scored on the Henry Dwyer-trained Asfoora in the group 3 $2000,000 Furphy Sprint, 1100m, on Saturday.
He has three mounts on Victoria Oaks Day on Thursday and eight on the final day at Flemington on Saturday.
They include The Inferno in the group 1 $3m Darley Champions Sprint, 1200m, and Bankers choice in the group 1 $3m TAB Champion Stakes, 2000m.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
