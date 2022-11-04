The first comprehensive survey of Lake Wendouree's population of rakali will take place this month, giving supporters an idea of how many native animals call the lake home.
The native water rats, often referred to as Australia's otters, are commonly seen in and around the lake, particularly in the Fairyland area, but there is no data on the size of the population.
The first action of the recently-formed Rakali of Ballarat conservation group is a monitoring exercise on November 19.
The group are calling for volunteers to man one of 12 'group watch stations' or observation points around the lake and North Gardens Wetlands scanning for rakali from 7am to 8am, and again from 6.45pm to 7.45pm.
Australian Platypus Conservancy director Geoff Williams, who is supporting the Rakali of Ballarat group, said the group monitoring program was frequently used to monitor platypus populations but had never before been used for rakali.
"We don't know a lot about the population in the lake although people see animals quite frequently at Fairyland and that area in particular, we don't have a good handle on whether it's a few animals they are seeing a lot or a lot they are seeing once," Mr Williams said.
"It's important to get baseline data to establish how it goes from there. Once we've got an idea about the distribution of and status of the population that will lead on to more specific conservation actions."
Lake Wendouree's population of rakali facing increasing threats because of their cuteness and growing popularity. Visitors trying to feed and pat the rakali is leading to them getting used to people, encouraging a population boom, poor nutrition and potential aggression. People mistaking them for rats and using baits, road accidents and predators are also potentially impacting the population.
"This is the first opportunity for the group to try and get together and do a group monitoring exercise," Mr Williams said.
Some members of Rakali of Ballarat have been doing individual monitoring, with one member recently seeing 11 rakali during a walk around the lake.
The group monitoring exercise will be held four times a year to provide a snapshot of how the population is going.
"The idea is that you get together a whole group of people, they all scan for an hour at the same time, from 12 different survey sites, so you get a picture of the whole lake," Mr Williams said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"This is the first time anywhere this has been done with rakali but the technique has been developed with platypus over many years."
Mr Williams said the group monitoring was highly effective to keep tabs on local populations, with some platypus group watch programs running now for more than 12 years.
"We know from the way it works with playtpus that this builds up quite important information over time and over the years."
Anyone interested in taking part in the group monitoring project, or individual monitoring, can email lissamryan@hotmail.com
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.