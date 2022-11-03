A new childcare centre in Ballarat Central is facing opposition from local residents concerned that extended opening hours will increase noise and light pollution in their quiet, residential neighbourhood.
Developers of the childcare centre, under construction in Errard St South along with a medical clinic on the site of the former Kohinoor Community Centre, have lodged a planning application permit with council to operate from 6.30am on weekdays.
Under the childcare centre's existing permit, it is allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm but the new operating hours requested would be 6.30am to 6.30pm in line with most childcare centres across the city.
In its application, the centre said the change was needed to allow families to drop their children off earlier before going to work.
"A 6.30am to 8am drop off period is critical to support essential services staff working early/late shifts at hospital, school, clinics, supermarkets and TAFE in close proximity to the centre," the application read.
It is estimated about 10 to 12 children, or 15 to 20 per cent of the centre's total enrolment of 66 children, would be dropped off before 8am.
"All children dropped off between these times shall remain indoors in a single room until 8am. All parents will be educated to park their cars in the childcare car park for drop off and pick up to minimise noise impact to adjoining residences," the application stated. "Early hours operations shall not produce any adverse impact to the neighborhood. These hours shall provide a much needed service to the young families of the community."
But neighbours believe the increased traffic will impact their living conditions and an anonymous letter to local residents urged them to submit a formal objection to council regarding the extended operating hours.
"We most definitely welcome the new childcare centre development but feel the proposed hours of operation and subsequent increase in through traffic are unreasonable given the residential zone we live in," the letter stated.
."If this (amendment) occurs there will be an increase in noise, light, traffic and our street will no longer be quiet and peaceful in the mornings.
"The developers argue that there will only be 10-12 additional cars entering and exiting during the period 6.30am to 8am - this is quite a substantial estimate and has the potential to be significantly more."
The letter writer called on council to adhere to its planning scheme policy which states business in residential zones could only operate Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm.
There was no request to change the operating hours of the medical centre.
