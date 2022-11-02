If re-elected, Labor will cap V/Line fares at their metropolitan daily equivalents, countering the Liberal opposition's plan to halve ticket prices.
Premier Daniel Andrews was in Ballarat for the first official day of the campaign to make the $1 billion announcement, which includes building 23 new VLocity trains and adding weekend services, flanked by deputy premier and Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan and Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll.
Labor's plan involves capping all V/Line daily fares at $9.20 for a full fare or $4.60 for a concession fare - right now, it's up to $45.60 for a return ticket to Ballarat.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the fares changes were about providing social equity for regional Victorians.
"That's what today is about," Mr Andrews said.
"It's about paying the same to get from Ballarat to Melbourne, as what people pay to get from Belgrave to the city, wherever it might be: that parity, that fairness, making sure the fares we charge are fair - that is critically important. That's exactly what we are delivering with new trains, more services and a comprehensive plan."
Minister Carroll said the cost of the fare capping was budgeted at $203 million over four years.
"This is a really important day for regional Victoria: for the first time ever putting regular Victorian passengers and commuters on parity with metropolitan Melbourne," Mr Carroll said.
"No longer will there be two different classes of passengers. This compares to Matthew Guy's policy that is all about cuts, closures and dodgy costings. No longer will we see people being offered $2 fares in metropolitan Melbourne versus only smaller discounts in regional Victoria.
"This is a billion dollar Regional Rail package that goes to the heart of rolling stock, fair equity and equitable services. As the Premier outlined, Regional Rail package fares capped at $9.20, concessions at $4.60 - that is going to make a real difference to our growing VLine customers and passengers choosing to get on the line more and more as part of our regional rail revival program. This will come in 2023."
Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan attacked what she called the opposition's legacy of privatisation, saying it had damaged families in regional Victoria.
"Ballarat is a great proud railway town with a great railway history," Ms Allan said.
"But it wasn't always the case. Ballarat families will remember well a period of time when the Liberal Party privatised railway workshops... they privatised our VLine networks as well. We saw during that period of time workers losing their jobs and country communities losing their train stations, cutting off their services and closing train lines; train lines from Ballarat to Ararat to Maryborough were closed under a period of time where Matthew Guy's Liberal Party were not looking after the country Victorian train network."
"Through our program of rebuilding and investing in every regional passenger line across regional Victoria, it means today we can add those extra services. You can only add extra services if you're doing the hard work: upgrading the track, investing in new signalling, opening new train stations, ordering the trains, employing the drivers to be able to run extra services. And that's where the 200 additional services as part of this package are going to add to the existing record number of 2200 services that are run across regional Victoria right now."
Myki Pass users would also be capped at the Melbourne rate, according to a media release, which is currently $5.52. The Myki system would also be extended further into the regions, although there was no promise on when the ticketing app would be made available on iPhones.
Last month, Matthew Guy's Coalition promised to cut public transport fares, in the regions and in the city, by half, which would take a Ballarat return ticket to $22.80.
The Labor election promise also includes adding extra weekend return services to Ararat, among other regional services.
The 23 VLocity trains would be built at Alstom's facility in Dandenong, and support 100 jobs at its Ballarat maintenance facility.
Earlier, Labor announced an election promise to rebuild stations past Melton to enable nine-car train sets to run, including a rebuild of Melton station.
The key promise of the Opposition to cap public transport fares at just $2 a day in Melbourne and halving V/Line fares would cost $900 million more than the Coalition has promised, according reports of a Victorian Department of Transport costing.
Mr Carroll says the decision to make the cuts was extensively researched.
"One thing we've heard loud and clear from regional Victoria, they have been copping a surcharge for too long," Mr Carroll said.
"They don't want that surcharge just because of where they live; they want parity with metropolitan Melbourne, and that's what we're delivering today.
MORE TO COME
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.