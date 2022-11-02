The Courier
2022 Victorian election: Labor promises capped V/Line fares, more services

Updated November 2 2022 - 3:55am, first published 12:26am
If re-elected, Labor will cap V/Line fares at their metropolitan daily equivalents, countering the Liberal opposition's plan to halve ticket prices.

