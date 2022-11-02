Better visit this new free tourist attraction quick-smart - because it's rapidly getting trashed by our wild weather.
Moorabool's 1000+ Steps opened in May - and the lowest 200 near Ramsay Crescent Darley are fast becoming a casualty of our never-ending rain.
Large holes have appeared in the steps, which are covered in thick mud - and large sections of landscaping and young plants have been washed away.
"The steps were impacted by recent heavy rain, mainly due to inadequate stormwater control at an adjacent estate that is under construction," a council spokesperson said.
"Council is working with the developer to have this rectified."
Moorabool staff carried out a clean up late last week, before another bout of heavy rain.
"Reinstatement of the mulch and landscaping is yet to be scheduled," the spokesperson said.
"And will be prioritised as part of all other storm related works we have at the moment."
At the thousandth step you can see the You Yangs, Melbourne skyscrapers, Dandenongs, hilltop Ta Pinu shrine basilica - plus the Long Forest and Lerderderg state parks.
If this is the best free tourist attraction you've never heard of, there's a reason.
In June, the Department of Transport said it had no plans to signpost the tourist attraction from the Western Freeway.
The project was inspired by the Thousand Steps at Ferntree Gully - which in fact has fewer than 700.
The Moorabool path has the full number - plus room for more steps at the summit and bottom.
The top 800 are still in relatively good condition, despite steep conditions and easily-eroded soil.
The 1km set of steep steps are part of the 87km Lerderderg Track and will later connect to an all-abilities sculpture trail at Telford Park, near the base.
Almost $3 million has also been set aside for a 'spiral staircase' of new steps at the summit with a picnic area, shelter, accessible toilets, carpark and viewing platform which will be accessed from Swans Road.
It is due to be finished in mid-2024.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
