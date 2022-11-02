Creswick was a big mover in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant on Wednesday.
It swept Buninyong to claim all 16 premiership points and create a ladder shuffle.
This lifts Creswick two positions to fifth and knocks Buninyong out of the top four, with it dropping from fourth to sixth.
In a twist, Webbcona replaced Buninyon in the top four without rolling a bowl and finds itself third.
Webbcona and City Oval did not get any play, with the match being called off owing to the impact on rain.
Each team was awarded eight premiership points.
This means City Oval goes to 64 points and remains on top of the ladder with three wins and two draws, but BMS has narrowed the gap.
BMS is within three points of City Oval after picking up 14 against Midlands.
All up seven fixtrures did not ahead across all divisions.
