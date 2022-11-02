The family of a woman killed in a tragic crash near Napoleons in 2020 have spoken of their pain, as the driver faced court.
Ross Blackmore, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of culpable driving causing death at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday, after an incident near Napoleons on October 4, 2020.
The court was told, at about 8.13pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, Blackmore, driving a Toyota Corolla, collided with a Holden Commodore ute whilst driving north on Colac-Ballarat Road.
The driver of the ute was an 18-year-old learner driver at the time, being supervised by his mother, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
In the lead-up to the crash, the court, was told the learner driver had attempted a U-turn on the double-white line road, during which he stalled the car, leaving it horizontally across both lanes.
Blackmore, who was travelling from his home in Enfield to Ballarat, was heading north along the road at a speed of 132km/h, more than double its 60km/h speed limit.
Vehicle analysis following the crash found the ute was stationary in the middle of the road for around 2.5 seconds, and put Blackmore's car at 118km/h when it collided with the car.
The impact caused the ute to spin anti-clockwise onto the grass shoulder of the road.
The female passenger in the ute received head injuries during the crash and died at the scene.
The incident was witnessed by another driver travelling south on Colac-Ballarat Road, who had pulled over when they noticed the ute blocking the road.
The court was told the witness flashed their high beams to alert Blackmore to the ute before the crash.
Both the 18-year-old driver of the ute and Blackmore were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with injuries when emergency services arrived.
A blood sample taken from Blackmore at the hospital found cannabis and methamphetamine in his system. A later review from a forensic physician stated the amount of drugs in Blackmore's system at the time of the incident would have impacted his driving ability.
Crown prosecutor Melissa Mahady read out victim impact statements from family members of the woman killed in the crash to the court.
The son of the victim said "no child should ever have to watch their mother die like that", while her husband said "our family's life has changed forever".
"Everything was taken away from me in an instant," the prosecutor read.
"My daughter moved out of the house because it was too full of memories - we used to joke we would never survive without her and that is true."
The victim's sister said "words can't describe the emotional impact this has had on my family".
"She was the backbone - the one who kept us all together."
Blackmore's defense lawyer Jon Irwin said his client had "made it abundantly clear from the outset how sorry he is for what he has caused the family", and detailed Blackmore's history of drug use and personal circumstances.
IN THE NEWS
Mr Irwin told the court he believed the sentence should be mitigated, considering Blackmore had consumed the drugs the night before and was not "hooning" with others in the car.
Ms Mahady said she believed the offending to be above the standard of sentencing considering "the nature of the driving".
"This is a serious example of a motor vehicle offence," Ms Mahady said.
"Whilst it can't be put by the Crown as the worst case of culpable driving, it does involve very high speed and ingestion of two drugs that caused the accused it not have control of the vehicle."
Judge Paul Lacava reserved sentencing for a later date.
Blackmore had spent 336 days in custody, with the matter adjourned until tomorrow morning.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.