LONG queues for people seeking emergency assistance from St Vincent de Paul in Dawson Street early on Wednesday morning are becoming increasingly common.
This is a need the city's frontline welfare workers are acutely aware about, but this is a sight The Ballarat Foundation's chief executive Andrew Eales said had perhaps been less noticed by many during the pandemic.
Agency workers and volunteers who spoke to The Courier said they needed the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal more than ever - particularly with the sharp rising cost of living.
Uniting Ballarat emergency relief coordinator Tania Jenning said the increase in fuel prices and power bills had been the biggest drivers in people seeking help, let alone all the ripple price effects this has on other life essentials such as food.
"We're even having more of those on lower incomes, a lot of people working, who are wanting assistance," Ms Jenning said.
"The Christmas appeal is very important to Ballarat because if we didn't have it, a lot of children would go without - and Christmas is predominantly about children.
"We also encourage those people who don't usually seek assistance to know they are not alone...We just don't want people to sit there needing help. Everyone needs help at some time in their life."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Ballarat Christmas Appeal, in partnership with 3BA, launched the annual community campaign on Wednesday morning.
This is the first year the appeal has transitioned into The Ballarat Foundation's stewardship.
Radio Ballarat general manager John Fitzgibbon implored the community to get behind the appeal, even amid their own tough economic times, to help each other.
"We desperately need assistance," Mr Fitzgibbon said.
The Ballarat Foundation is primarily seeking financial donations, which allows the greatest flexibility in response to community Christmas needs. Food and toy donations are still accepted.
As is tradition, all money raised directly supports Ballarat people via St Vincent de Paul, Uniting Ballarat, Anglicare and the Salvation Army.
Mr Eales said Ballarat people had also responded so generously in looking after each other and support this festive season was critical.
"We've had a period where there hasn't been a lot of visual opportunities for people to see what is happening and the need in the community - that doesn't mean it hasn't been here," Mr Eales said. "We can make a difference with the appeal.
"...What we're seeing is the community here experiencing a tough time for a long time and there is fatigue associated with this."
IN OTHER NEWS
Anglicare Victoria community development manager Kim Boyd said there was a rising anxiety among most people about costs of living. Working in a welfare agency, Ms Boyd was concerned what this might mean for more and more people struggling to make ends meet - but the appeal always offered hope.
"The appeal has always been about the community providing for the local community," Ms Boyd said. "None of our organisations get direct dollars towards Christmas and we know Christmas can be good for people's mental health."
Support Ballarat Christmas Appeal via fully tax deductibledonations at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
The upcoming Commerce Ballarat Biznet Breakfast on December 6 will feature an auction for the Christmas appeal.
People can also get moving in Run for a Cause in Victoria Park on November 20, with all money raised to support the appeal.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.