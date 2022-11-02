The Courier

Low income earners hardest hit by rising household climate costs

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:19am, first published November 2 2022 - 1:55pm
ACOSS program director Kellie Caught says people already experiencing social and financial disadvantage will be hit 'first, worst, hardest, longest' by climate change costs. Picture supplied.

As global temperatures rise so does the cost of living - and data shows the hardest hit in the Ballarat community are already some of the city's most vulnerable.

