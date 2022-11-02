The Courier
Moorabool is Ballarat region's speeding capital after 76 pulled over

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 2 2022 - 6:00pm
A message to drivers on Wendouree Parade, Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy.

A whopping 76 speeding offences have been detected in the Moorabool Police Service Area over Operation Furlong - making leadfoots our biggest road behaviour problem by a long shot.

