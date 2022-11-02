A whopping 76 speeding offences have been detected in the Moorabool Police Service Area over Operation Furlong - making leadfoots our biggest road behaviour problem by a long shot.
The figures include a Gordon woman clocked at 114kmh in an 80kmh zone on the Western Highway at Warrenheip.
All up, 159 have been pinged across the greater Ballarat region during the extended long weekend - a blitz that began on Friday and ended at 11.59pm on Melbourne Cup Day.
The Moorabool PSA also takes in the Hepburn and Golden Plains shires.
A long way behind them was the Goldfields PSA (including Maryborough) on 42 speeding tickets, followed by Ballarat (including Pyrenees Shire) on 26 and Northern Grampians (including Ararat) on 15.
Speeding was also the top offence statewide with 2086 offences over the five days.
There was a consistent pattern as unregistered vehicles came up as the second top problem in each local PSA: 11 in Moorabool, nine in Ballarat, eight in Northern Grampians and four in Goldfields.
Across Victoria, officers picked up 689 unregistered vehicles.
Impaired drivers were another problem.
Four drink drivers and two drug drivers were picked up in Ballarat - while Moorabool was the only area where drugs overtook drinking with three and one respectively.
Statewide, drink drivers also outstripped drug drivers: 224 to 187.
Acting Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing Justin Goldsmith said drivers should be confident they'll get tested for drugs and alcohol at some point before the end of the year.
"What was extremely concerning to us during Operation Furlong was the strike rate of drink drivers - one in every 295 drivers we tested were detected for drink driving, which may not seem significant but compared to a month ago where one in every 536 drivers were caught drink driving, the increase in strike rate is quite alarming," he said.
"As we approach the festive time of the year, we know social events synonymous with alcohol and drug consumption become more frequent.
"With so many alternative transport options available, there is absolutely no excuse for drink and drug driving."
Meanwhile three drivers were caught using mobile phones in Ballarat, while Northern Grampians saw two.
Two cars were impounded in Ballarat - and one each in Moorabool and Goldfields.
Unlicensed drivers also kept police busy after four were detected in Ballarat and three in Moorabool.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
