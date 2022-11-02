Council to end in-home aged care support programs

The City of Ballarat is ending its in-home aged care support programs next year, in line with other councils adjusting to new federal regulations.
Chief executive Evan King said in a statement council will not "transition to become a provider of the federal government's new Support at Home program", which comes into effect from July 1 next year, which means it will end its in-home services on June 30 while still being "committed to the safety and wellbeing of our older residents".
According to a council media release, council will instead "initiate a new council service model that provides social support, community transport and other active ageing services that aim to reduce social isolation and improve health and wellbeing".
Current clients receiving Commonwealth Home Support Program services through council "will be supported in their transition to new providers".
"We also propose continuing to play an active role in ensuring our community receives high-quality aged care services and will strongly advocate for the needs of vulnerable community members," Mr King said.
"I believe this proposal provides the City of Ballarat with an opportunity to play a more focused role in supporting all older residents in our community in areas that align to our strategic focus."
It's not clear how many jobs will be lost, but Mr King acknowledges the change will "impact a number of positions on our Ageing Well team".
"The City of Ballarat has met with impacted staff to discuss potential changes," he said.
"Impacted staff will have the opportunity to apply for positions within the proposed new council service early next year. Redundancies will also be offered to impacted employees.
"Prior to making a recommendation to Council at the 23 November Council Meeting, the City of Ballarat is inviting staff to provide comments and suggestions on the proposed change. We will also consult with the union throughout the process."
Earlier this year, other councils across the district announced similar changes to their aged care programs, including Hepburn Shire, Golden Plains Shire, and Moorabool Shire.
According to council, "the federal government's Aged Care Reforms aim to create a national, simplified and integrated aged care program that provides older Australians with quality, choice, control and better access to a full range of services".
"These reforms provide older residents, aged 65 and over, with the right to choose between multiple approved providers to source the care they require as their needs change," the release states.
