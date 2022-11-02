Jake Clementson has been growing his dreadlocks for nine years but students and staff at Phoenix P-12 Community College paid to cut them off one by one as Jake and his mate Josh Crombe lost their locks to raise money for mental health research and support.
The pair decided to shave their heads to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute after seeing the organisation's Mullets for Mental Health campaign in September.
Jake charged $10 per person for the privilege of chopping off one of his dreadlocks and between them the pair had raised $2600 from donations even before the shave event and sausage sizzle lunch at their school on Wednesday.
"I saw the Mullets for Mental Health on social media and thought I wouldn't mind getting a hair cut and might as well do it for a cause," Jake said.
"I've had my dreads for a bit over nine years now so it's a big change. I woke up and thought they are going (today) so I've been thinking about it a lot but it's been an event we've had planned for a long time and it's for a great cause so I'm excited about the benefits we can get from it rather than my hair going."
Josh said he liked to help people if they had problems and was eager to jump on board and shave his head for the charity.
"I thought it would be good to raise awareness of mental health especially for men's mental health," he said. "My hair is the longest it's been forever but I haven't really thought about losing it that much."
Through family ties the fundraising campaign has been shared more widely across Ballarat through various sporting clubs and other organisations.
What the boys had not thought about though was the act of losing their hair on a freezing cold day ... with neither bringing a beanie or hat to keep warm after the lunchtime shave.
Learning specialist community development teacher Josh Boon said the boys' brave act and their fundraising event would help drop the stigma around mental health and help prompt conversations that needed to be had.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
