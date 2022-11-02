The Courier

Phoenix P-12 Community College students shave their heads for Black Dog Institute

By Michelle Smith
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:30am
Phoenix P-12 Community College students Josh Crombe and Jake Clementson shaved their heads to raise money for Black Dog Institute to help improve mental health. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Jake Clementson has been growing his dreadlocks for nine years but students and staff at Phoenix P-12 Community College paid to cut them off one by one as Jake and his mate Josh Crombe lost their locks to raise money for mental health research and support.

Michelle Smith

