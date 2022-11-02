The Courier

2022 Victorian election: Labor promises capped V/Line fares, more services

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
November 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Andrews with his wife Catherine and local members Juliana Addison and Michaela Settle at Bombardier in Ballarat East. Picture by Lachlan Bence .

If re-elected, Labor will cap V/Line fares at their metropolitan daily equivalents, countering the Liberal opposition's plan to halve ticket prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.