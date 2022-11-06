The Courier

Snakes yet to be basking in Ballarat, despite swollen waterways

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 6 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Snake Catcher's Jules Farquhar.

CONSTANT inclement weather is likely keeping snakes at bay across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.