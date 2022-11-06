CONSTANT inclement weather is likely keeping snakes at bay across the region.
Floodwaters across the state, including plenty of swollen waterways in Ballarat, have raised community concerns as to where the snakes might be given such areas are typically prone to the reptiles in summertime.
Ballarat Snake Catcher Jules Farquhar said snake season usually ramps up in November but, as yet, calls for him to assist had been quiet.
"I suspect it is the crappy weather that is basically prolonging their winter brumation," Mr Farquhar said.
"When the sun comes out they will be basking but it's the third year of La Nina conditions, that's above-average rainfall and cloud cover. The number of snake calls is not terribly busy at the moment.
"...If a snake is brumating in low lying wet areas, such as flood plains or wetlands, snakes will get out of their winter retreats and find higher ground."
Mr Farquhar, who has been undertaking field work in NSW during the floods, said in theory floodwaters would push snakes out of their retreats. He said while there had been anecdotes of snakes on the move in water - making for popular media stories - there was no data to determine how common this had been.
The Courier nature notes writer Roger Thomas agreed Ballarat conditions had been "too damp and shady" to lure snakes out of their usual retreats. Mr Thomas said there was a lot of sloping ground in Ballarat that was not flooded and he expected this was where they were resting.
He too had rarely seen a snake on his ventures this spring.
Both Mr Thomas and Mr Farquhar cautioned people to watch out and take care not to disturb snakes as soon as the weather started to warm.
Mr Farquhar said it was reasonable to forecast as greater likelihood in snakes found in wetland areas because frog numbers typically tended to grow in wet years.
Ballarat's main snake in town, the lowland copperhead, was mostly a frog eater.
People are urged to to treat snakes with caution and, if they were concerning you in your house or on your property, to call a professional snake catcher to safely relocate them.
