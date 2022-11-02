Welfare organisations have said the new changes to gambling advertising, including the removal of the tagline "gamble responsibly" in favour of seven new and government-approved ones, is a "good start".
The new taglines, which will apply to online betting websites such as Ladbrokes, Sportsbet and TAB, include the following: "Chances are you're about to lose"; "Imagine what you could be buying instead"; "You win some. You lose more"; "What's gambling really costing you?" and "Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?"
Ballarat Cafs gambling community engagement officer John Bradshaw, who supports those adversely impacted by gambling in the region, said the move was a positive step forward in minimising gambling harm.
"It's a good start. Anything that encourages, someone who may be affected by gambling harm, to really think about their behaviors and about what they might be losing, that's not purely money is important," Mr Bradshaw said.
"So time spent gambling could be time that's spent, you know, with your family or an alternative recreation."
However, he said more improvements were still required particularly within the sports betting sphere. Mr Bradshaw said a greater focus was needed on promoting the recreation of sports rather than its gambling potential.
"Loving sport for sports sake and not because it's linked to gambling is really important," he said.
Mr Bradshaw said a public health approach was the next course of action in further minimising gambling harm.
"It's really important that it's just one step as part of a wide suite of health promotion activities, such as work in schools, preventing harm and work in communities with things like promoting financial literacy," Mr Bradshaw said.
Changes to the rules for television and radio must also require taglines to be "read slowly, calmly and with an even pace". Advice on how people can seek gambling support through Gambling Help Online is also required.
Other significant amendments include online gambling firms needing to rotate through each of the slogans over a 12 month period in order to combat "message fatigue".
The new rules, targeted at reducing gambling harm, were decided upon by the federal government after extensive research.
They are set to come into effect early next year.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
