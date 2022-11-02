Ballarat firefighters were quick to extinguish a fire that threatened to burn down a home in Lucas early Thursday morning.
The first started in the front of the house and spread through the roof cavity.
Thankfully, no one was home at the time, and a passerby phoned triple zero just after 5am.
Five trucks from Fire Rescue Victoria, including a ladder platform, and a truck from the Wendouree CFA attendee arrived to fight the fire.
There is considerable fire, smoke, and water damage to the brick home, on Matheson Drive, but no neighbouring houses were affected.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious, though FRV investigators will travel from Melbourne to check the property.
No ambulance was required.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.