Police and paramedics have arrived at a pre-dawn Ballan accident - only to find the patients missing.
The white van smash was first reported at 4.49am Thursday in the Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Freeway.
The impact of the single-car accident damaged wire rope barriers near Pykes Creek Reservoir.
When Bacchus Marsh police arrived, the rental van was locked up and had been left at the scene - with no drivers or passengers in sight.
Police said the van was not stolen.
The accident slowed down traffic for almost 90-minutes, as firefighters washed away the debris.
Two CFA fire units from Ballan turned up - as well as one from Myrniong.
The scene was deemed safe at 6.13am.
Anyone with information or dashcam should contact Bacchus Marsh police on 5366 4500.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
