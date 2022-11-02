The Beaufort and Skipton Health Service campus at Beaufort will receive a $22 million upgrade if the Liberal Nationals win this month's state election.
Member for Ripon Louise Staley visited the hospital to announce the upgrade plan,s which include locating the hostel and residential aged care in a single level building, retaining the existing hostel building for student accommodation and community health use, creating separate ambulance and carers drop-off zones and improved parking, and using the Mechanics Institute for administration.
The works have been identified as priority as part of the Ballarat Skipton Health Service master plan as the town and surrounding district experience population growth.
Ms Staley said the $22 million would come from the Liberal Nationals plan to shelve the $34.5 billion Cheltenham to Box Hill rail line, part of the suburban rail loop, and reprioritise that cash into health.
"Our funding will make the BSHS Masterplan a reality. It will allow for developing and expanding new and existing services and facilities to ensure BSHS Beaufort can meet the future demand for its services," Ms Staley said.
