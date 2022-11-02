The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election

2022: Victorian election: Liberals pledge $22 million for Beaufort Hospital upgrade

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 3 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Ripon Louise Staley has announced a $22m upgrade for Beaufort Hospital if the Liberals National coalition wins power at this month's state election.

The Beaufort and Skipton Health Service campus at Beaufort will receive a $22 million upgrade if the Liberal Nationals win this month's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.