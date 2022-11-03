New cancer detection equipment for regional hospitals is the latest offering from the government as the election campaign takes a stronger focus on health services.
The state Labor party is promising if re-elected to invest $44million into PET ( Positron Emission Tomography) scanners for better patient care at eight hospitals across the state including Ballarat Base Hospital.
The scans are imaging tests used to find and monitor the spread of cancers, diagnose heart disease, brain disorders and other conditions by looking at cellular changes to see how the body is working.
The government said in a statement the value in the technology was it could detect changes in organs and tissues earlier than traditional CT or MRI scans.
The focus for the upgrades has been on regional and western Melbourne with other hospitals to benefit from the promise to be the Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton, Sunshine Hospital, the Northern in Epping, Werribee Mercy Hospital, Warrnambool Base Hospital, Frankston Hospital and Wangaratta Base Hospital.
The government said the service would means patients in regional Victoria would not have to travel as far for advanced diagnostic imaging.
"Having access to a PET scanner close to home makes a massive difference to patients and their families. It means answers, and critically, earlier access to life-saving care," Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.
"Only Labor is doing what matters and delivering more diagnostic equipment for sick Victorians and recruiting and training more than 24,000 health workers."
He said the government' record on investing in both health infrastructure and the people need to run it was proven by $15 billion in health infrastructure and recruiting more than 26,000 extra healthcare workers since 2014 - growing the public health workforce by 33 per cent, including an increase of nearly four per cent in just the past 12 months alone across Victoria.
Health minister Mary-Anne Thomas reiterated the Labor Party's mantra that the voting public could only expect the Liberal opposition to cut health services despite promises for major hospital announcements including Daylesford, Beaufort and a second campus in Ballarat.
"Only Labor is supporting health services with the investment they need to provide the best care for patients," she said.
