2022 Victorian election: Advanced scanners ticked off the health wishlist

Updated November 3 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:02pm
New cancer detection equipment for regional hospitals is the latest offering from the government as the election campaign takes a stronger focus on health services.

Local News

