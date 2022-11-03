The board of Australia's biggest swap meet is hopeful of finding a suitable venue for 2024, after an area it was eyeing off for February was flooded.
Chair Lindsay Florence said the Ballarat event - which usually draws 11,000-12,000 visitors a year needed at least 45ha plus running water, drainage and 6m wide roads - and they would not have time to create this, even if the proposed 2023 site dried out now.
"The swap meet has contributed $150,000 a year to charity," he said.
"We can't go back to the site we leased at Airport Road, Mitchell Park, due to contractual arrangements for the further development of the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
"And the other potential site we had in mind had to have work done to it to make it suitable.
"It's simply too wet.
"We would have had to have done prep work right up until the day of the event in late February, including culverts and crossovers.
"We also need roads that have to be at least 6m wide.
"The marquees, lighting and other facilities we need are also being used in flood-affected places like Echuca at the moment. They are needed elsewhere and could be there for a while."
The monster swap meet began in 1990 and attracted more than 45,000 visitors at its peak in 1999.
It has been managed by Ballarat's combined Rotary clubs for the last 11 years.
The 2700 sites mean around 3000 people are often camping at the venue.
"We are in a state of flux," Mr Florence said.
"We certainly can't get everything prepared for 2023 but we will continue to do our research and continue dialogue with authorities."
The event raises about $150,000 a year, which goes into projects such as the Ballarat Sleep Bus, Soup Bus and more.
He said a total of about $50,000 went to footy clubs and car clubs who volunteered at the gates.
The Ballarat West Rotary member said the Creswick Road showgrounds had been crossed off the list because they were not even big enough to hold the swap meet's carpark.
"We also looked at Victoria Park, which is the right size, but can you imagine thousands of stall holders and the traffic jams it would cause so close to major schools.
"With the cost of handling that and the cost of extra security, it becomes unviable."
He said the board had considered moving the event to a nearby town, but feared the 'Ballarat' branding would cause confusion.
"The City of Ballarat has been as supportive as they can be apart from finding us a site," Mr Florence said.
"Upcoming projects like the Commonwealth Games in Ballarat are also going to impact us."
Mr Florence said site-holders and stake-holders had been informed of the cancellation - and would be informed of any 2024 venue.
"The Board will be issuing full refunds of all pre-paid site fees - and organisers will contact site holders directly to arrange refunds, working through these systematically, street by street.
"We thank site holders in advance for their patience and understanding as this process will take some time.
"Naturally, we are extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of the 2023 Ballarat Swap Meet, and we can appreciate our loyal site holders and annual visitors will feel the same.
"Together with enthusiasts, supporters, and the Ballarat community, Rotary has been able to contribute to the funding of many community projects and organisations through the
support given to the event by the community and we regret that we will not be able to do this for 2023, especially when the need is so great."
The swap meet was also cancelled in 2021 due to COVID.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
