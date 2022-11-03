'How do you want to die?': Man jailed over attack on pregnant woman

A man will spend years behind bars after a savage attack on a pregnant woman, which left her living in a state of paranoia.
Deon Smith, 31, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Thursday for sentencing after pleading guilty to five charges, including recklessly causing injury and false imprisonment.
The court was told on November 3, 2021, an argument broke out between Smith and a woman who he was in a relationship with at the time.
Judge Michael Bourke described in court how during the argument Smith began a "torrid, ongoing assault" on the woman, punching, kicking and strangling her till unconsciousness.
During the attack, the court was told Smith had threatened to kill the woman, and asked her "how do you want to die?".
Following the assault Smith demanded the woman to take a shower - during which she attempted to escape the Ballarat address and was stopped by Smith multiple times.
The woman eventually broke free of Smith and ran, naked, to a neighbour's house, where they called the police.
Smith was arrested and interviewed, making a full admission to the attack.
The woman was taken to the hospital with bruising to her head, neck, eye and required stitches on her face.
Smith also appeared in court for another incident with the same woman on September 14, 2021, where he poked her in the eye during an argument causing swelling and bruising.
The court also heard parts of the victim's impact statement, where she told of how she suffered ongoing trauma from the event, resulting in night terrors, sleepwalking and difficulty with intimacy.
The woman, who was pregnant at the time of the attack, also suffered a miscarriage afterwards.
She said she now has a sense of "hyper-vigilance" in life, sleeps with a knife under her pillow and distrusts men.
Judge Bourke said the situation was one of "considerable victim impact".
While providing the reasoning for his sentencing, Judge Bourke talked about Smith's childhood trauma, which involved being expose to domestic abuse and drugs from an early age.
He said Smith was also drinking heavily during the COVID lockdown, and was intoxicated during the 2021 attack.
While handing down the sentence, Judge Bourke condemned Smith for the severity of the assault.
"The circumstances of the offending is very serious. She was vulnerable. The physical imbalance was demonstrable, and as you knew she was pregnant," he said.
"Violence against women very often perpetrated by men in circumstances like these is rightly seen as a very serious community problem."
Smith was sentenced to four years and nine months of imprisonment with a minimum of two years and eight months - with a pre-sentence detention period of 365 days.
Judge Bourke said had Smith not pleaded guilty at an early opportunity, he would have been given a six year sentence with a minimum of four years before parole.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
