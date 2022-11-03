The Courier

Hopefully, a chance for cricket's return | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated November 3 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 8:30pm
Darley opener Dilan Chandima is coming off a knock of 158. Picture by Adam Trafford

An optimistic forecast has given hope for the first Ballarat Cricket Association action in three weeks as clubs look to find momentum after a deflating start to the season.

