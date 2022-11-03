An optimistic forecast has given hope for the first Ballarat Cricket Association action in three weeks as clubs look to find momentum after a deflating start to the season.
Another round of one-day matches lies ahead after last week's rain saw the abandonment of the scheduled opening weekend of the first two-day matches since the 2019-20 season.
For Brown Hill there is no easing back into things, as it looks to keep its perfect record alive against Darley.
The Bulls have been this season's dark horses, walking over Mt Clear and Ballarat-Redan to already double their win tally from last season.
However, Darley poses a different challenge with reigning E.J Cleary Medallist Dilan Chandima in ominous form.
The Lions opener scored 158 runs off 140 balls with 22 fours and five sixes the last time he took to the field to help his side to a 125-run win against Wendouree.
Chandima then took 4-23 with his off-spin to complete an emphatic all-round performance.
For the Bulls, success has been built on collective performances though an opening-day half-century to Ryan Knowles and a five-wicket haul for captain Tom Bourke-Finn, performances that hint at the individual talent within their ranks.
Elsewhere, fellow unbeaten side East Ballarat is looking to strengthen its hold on top spot when it hosts Wendouree.
The Hawks' much-improved batting performances - led by Rory Low (68 and 75) and Harry Ganley (30* and 90*) - have seen them rise to the top of the ladder on the back of two wins, though the Red Caps' first-rate bowling group will be hopeful of testing an under-examined middle order.
Star Wendouree recruit Ash McCafferty and opening partner Tom Batters have yet to be offered the chance to unleash with sodden run-ups and a soggy synthetic wicket posing a tough challenge in their one match to date.
Meanwhile, Ballarat-Redan finds itself searching for a first win when it hosts a Napoleons-Sebastopol side that has not played in over a month, owing to a round three bye.
Fellow winless side Buninyong is away to Mt Clear.
DARLEY V BROWN HILL
Darley: Bradley Barnes(c), Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Liam Cornford, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Brodie Ward
Brown Hill : Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Fraser Hunt, Byron Wynd, Tom Appleton, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Kento Dobell, Nathan Porter
BALLARAT-REDAN V NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Ballarat-Redan: No team provided
Napoleons-Sebastopol: No team provided
MT CLEAR V BUNINYONG
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, Ashley George, Zack Maple, Nathan Hucker, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Kaine Bodey, John Butler
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Geordie McLeod, Rupinder Singh, David Anderson, Nicholas Schiemer, Brad Byrnes, Darcye Moloney
EAST BALLARAT V WENDOUREE
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Adam Eddy, Harry Ganley, Mitchell Nicholson, Luke Hodgson, Joshua Brown, Jai McHenry, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, Harli Givvens, Abhilasha Rodrigo
Wendouree: Mathew Begbie(c), Heath Pyke, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Sam Jackson, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Monty Maloney, Liam Wood, Tristan Maple
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.