A group of residents with fearful memories of the Scotsburn bushfire say they've been left in the dark about council planning developments including a road closure they say poses a fire risk.
Moorabool council has commenced steps to sell off the land of a fire track near Elaine but local residents say they never had a chance to make input as they had not been notified about the changes.
The issue is further exacerbated by Moorabool Council insisting it sent out letters to residents about the planning notifications but some claim they never received the mail.
Councillors have voted to start a process that would see the Crown land purchased at market value by a Murphys Road neighbour, with permission from the Planning Minister.
Half a dozen of Elaine's 60 town residents attended Wednesday's Council meeting, demanding answers.
Councillors told them after the meeting they had checked that Moorabool Council had indeed posted the Elaine planning notification letters.
The group said they had tried to get around the issue by getting post office boxes in nearby towns, but none were left at Meredith and less than five in Buninyong.
One resident, one who did not want to be named, says at least 20 complaints from Elaine have been lodged with Australia Post in the last two years - but residents believe inadequate action has been taken.
"After the (2015) Scotsburn bushfires we were terrified about safety and access in our town."
She said of the seven property owners nearby, only one received a notification of a planning application to close the fire track - and that person's postal address was in Melbourne.
"People ask us why we are upset about this, but we never got a choice," she said.
"We are jumping up and down after the application's gone before council (on October 5) because we were never given that chance to jump up and down in the first place."
The Scotsburn fire occurred on December 19, 2015, quickly spreading from Scotsburn down to Elaine and destroyed 12 homes.
An Australia Post spokesperson said they were looking into the matter:
"We take seriously our responsibility of providing an essential service to our rural and regional communities.
"We encourage anyone with any concerns about their mail service to contact on 13POST so we can investigate further."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
