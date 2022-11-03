The Courier

Elaine residents say they've been left in dark about planning applications

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:06am, first published 4:30am
Memories of the 2015 Scotsburn fires make residents sensitive to access issues. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A group of residents with fearful memories of the Scotsburn bushfire say they've been left in the dark about council planning developments including a road closure they say poses a fire risk.

