Fundraising efforts are now under way for what could be a first for tackling homelessness in Ballarat.
The Future Shapers, a leadership group run by the Committee for Ballarat comprised of employees from across the city, is working towards raising $40,000 to purchase a sleep bus.
The sleep bus model, which was founded by regional Victorian Simon Rowe, will help support a minimum of 20 rough sleepers in Ballarat.
On Friday, the group will host a fundraising film night, screening the newly released drama comedy Mrs Harris Goes to Paris at the Regent Cinemas.
gforce employment and recruitment apprenticeship and traineeship consultant Joeline Rayment, who forms part of this year's Future Shapers cohort, said the movie night would be an opportunity for those in the community to show their support towards innovative homelessness solutions.
"By coming along you're saying you've put some time aside to come out, enjoy yourself in the name of sleep bus and that you want a sleep bus here in Ballarat," Ms Rayment said.
"Having a sleep bus is something tangible that might not solve homelessness but it will definitely help."
So far 300 tickets have already been sold, with the Future Shapers looking to raise $5000 from the night.
There will be a short information session explaining what a sleep bus is prior to the movie at 7pm.
Tickets cost $25. To grab a last minute ticket, call Ms Rayment on 0448 312 960.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
