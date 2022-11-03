The Courier

Future Shapers holds fundraising movie night for sleepbus

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat West Rotary president Geoff Lawrence, Future Shapers member Joeline Rayment and Ballarat Central Uniting Church and Compassionate Ballarat member Mary Hollick are gearing up for their first sleepbus fundraising event. Picture by Kate Healy.

Fundraising efforts are now under way for what could be a first for tackling homelessness in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.