Some of Royal South Street's youngest competitors have hit the stage to close out the 2022 edition of the historic eisteddfod.
Since the 2022 Royal South Street Society Eisteddfod competitions kicked off in June, more than 10,000 entrants have taken part in competitions ranging from debating, speech and drama to opera singing and the two biggest competitions - dancing and calisthenics.
Over the past two days more than 1000 competitors in the division one, two and three 10-years and under division of the prestigious calisthenics event have swapped schoolwork for stage presence at Founders Hall.
Royal South Street Society Eisteddfod general manager Tennille McLauchlan said the number of entrants across the whole competition period had been strong given the past two years of COVID, but were well below historical figures.
"We are going to grow the event and make it even bigger," she said.
In the coming months Ms McLauchlan will travel interstate and locally to reconnect with calisthenics studios and dance schools as well as local schools and other stakeholders to rebuild the competition.
The dance and calisthenics competitions each had 4000 to 5000 competitors and Ms McLauchlan estimates that the five months of eisteddfod competition in Ballarat would have drawn more than 30,000 people to the city.
Some dance schools and calisthenics studios relish the opportunity to perform on the historic stage of Her Majesty's Theatre, which is closed for renovations, so opted not to compete this year.
Ms McLauchlan said they were grateful for the facilities of Founders Hall at Mount Helen but looked forward to a return to the CBD.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Out at Founders Hall you don't get to see and experience all that colour of the dance and calisthenics as competitors move around the CBD. For me, Royal South Street really marks spring in Ballarat and really marks the colour and joy of performing."
Ms McLauchlan said after two years of disruption because of the COVID pandemic it was wonderful to see "performers back on stage presenting themselves in their finery in their areas of love and passion".
"But Royal South Street is nowhere near the size it was 15 years ago and that's my goal, to grow Royal South Street and to shine the gem that it was.
"Royal South Street is a real jewel in Ballarat's crown and I think people have forgotten that."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.