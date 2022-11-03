Town Hall to host temporary library during works

The Courier

Ballarat library upgrade: Town Hall to host temporary library services

Updated November 3 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Ahead of the Ballarat library's multi-million dollar redevelopment, the City of Ballarat will move some library functions to Town Hall temporarily from mid-November.

