Town Hall to host temporary library during works

Ahead of the Ballarat library's multi-million dollar redevelopment, the City of Ballarat will move some library functions to Town Hall temporarily from mid-November.
The pop-up library, which will include a limited collection to browse, holds, Wi-Fi, public computers, printing and scanning, and programs for technology learning and children, will be open for about 12 months while the Doveton Street project is completed.
While after hours returns will be unavailable at the Town Hall, full services will continue at the Wendouree and Sebastopol libraries, and outreach services will be available at Lucas, Buninyong, and Delacombe.
The new $7.5 million Ballarat library, expected to open next year, will include better access and modern facilities, with connections to GovHub and Civic Hall.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said in a statement he acknowledged the move could cause minor disruption but it was part of a vital project for the future of the city.
"The entire library refurbishment project is exciting for the entire city and I can't wait to see the final result," he said.
"We're looking forward to opening the doors to Town Hall to the public and seeing it used like never before.
"We do still have our other services operating at full capacity, so we encourage people to explore what else we have on offer.
"We thank the community for their understanding and patience."
