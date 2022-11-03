Ballarat Saturday pennant bowls: Mt Xavier playing to fend off Sebastopol

Mt Xavier is playing to stay in the top four in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat division one pennant on Saturday.
Just three points separates it from fifth-placed Sebastopol, which it meets on the Kookaburras' greens.
Victoria and Ballarat have jumped away from the field in the opening five rounds, but behind them there is a log jam led by Linton and Mt Xavier, which are both on 48 points and make up the top four.
Sebastopol and BMS are well and truly in striking distance, but Learmonth, Creswick, Buninyong and Webbcona have some work to do to get across the gap.
Mt Xavier has two wins and a loss, while Sebastopol is one and one after what has been an interrupted start to the season.
BMS shook up Mt Xavier last round, sweeping it by 68 shots.
That was a wake-up call for Mt Xavier after wins over Creswick and Learmonth.
Sebastopol is going into this match-up with some confidence after finally breaking through against Learmonth.
The Kookaburras need to build on that, although it will not be easy.
LINTON gets an opportunity away from home to firm up its hold on third position against Webbcona.
Webbcona is one of three teams still to get off the mark, having two defeats beside its name.
Linton is not going catch the leading duo in a hurry, but there is a chance it could create a gap over Mt Xavier - with only 35 shots separating them at the moment,
BMS is the team really looking to put some pressure on the top four as it faces Creswick.
The Alfredton-based combination has only had the one win, but that result last outing will have done a lot for morale.
The rink of David Andrews, Daniel Vagg, Robert Dickinson and Ryan Bedggood (s) was dominant in winning by 35 shots and a repeat of something like that performance would put BMS in a strong position.
VICTORIA and Learmonth will start as form favourites.
They have taken the chances as being 92 and 90 shots up demonstrates,
Victoria is home to Buninyong and Ballarat on its own rinks against Learmonth.
Buninyong is yet to win and Learmonth has one, but the season is not old enough to really know where these two sit in the competition. Time is on their side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.