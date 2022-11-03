A long-anticipated project for Miners Rest is back on the cards as campaign promises for the coming state election are announced.
Ripon incumbent Louise Staley reaffirmed a state Liberal government would fund sporting facilities and a community hub in Miners Rest.
Development in the township was a state election commitment in the 2018 campaign where both the Liberal and Labor parties pledged to build Miners Rest Primary School.
The school has since been completed and the Liberals have continued to pledge support for a dedicated sporting facility in the town.
Ms Staley has promised $7 million for the project which could include a cricket pitch, ovals and a community building.
"More people have moved to Miners Rest so it is really well overdue," she said.
The facility is a part of the City of Ballarat council's Miners Rest Township Plan which highlighted a need for a community space.
However, the township plan cautioned residents could be waiting a while for a community facility.
"It would be subject to funding, and therefore may not be developed for a number of years, if at all," the document said.
In September 2020 council acquired the land for the potential facility in the centre of Miners Rest at 136 Howe Street.
"We will do another piece of consultation to make sure the overall plan is exactly what the community wants, and then it is pretty much ready to go," Ms Staley said.
On the other side of Ballarat, community projects were again on the agenda.
Wendouree incumbent Juliana Addison announced a $80,000 grant for the Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre - the centre is now part of the Wendouree electorate with the new boundaries coming into effect on November 1.
Committee chair Glen Crompton said he was "absolutely rapt" about the announcement.
If the Labor Party was able to form government after the November 26 vote, the neighbourhood centre could choose which programs the grant money would go to.
"It is another three projects, another two or three classes or a way we can try and engage and get more feedback about what we are not doing, that we could be doing," Mr Crompton said.
"It is money that will go straight out the door into what we are supposed to do; which is to help the community be stronger, more connected and more resilient."
Mr Crompton said one of the good things about a community house or centre was they were dynamic and could focus on the different needs of their community.
"We are constantly looking at needs, talking to employers, talking to community groups and talking to other providers, saying 'where are the gaps'?," he said.
Mr Crompton said the community centre was often finding people that had skills they could pass on to others. He said there were some very skilled residents.
Often they are looking for gaps of services so more people can be engaged with the community centre.
"People who step up to say they would not mind doing something and then you find out they are a master at it," Mr Crompton said.
"Then I say, 'maybe you could teach'."
Ms Addison said the grant was about increasing social and economic participation in the community.
"I wanted to thank the community centre," she said.
"The incredible projects and programs that are offered here give people the confidence to step out into the community and you cannot put a price on that."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
