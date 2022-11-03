Warehouse on the edge of Ballarat's CBD | Commercial property

This dream of a city warehouse is essentially a shell, just waiting for your finishing touches.
Commercial zoning allows multiple uses, in this area undergoing an amazing transformation.
The building sits on a rectangular-shaped allotment of 250 square metres and has a 10.6 metre frontage. Currently operating as mechanic's workshop, the property will be vacated prior to settlement.
The solid brick warehouse is 165 square metres and lets in plenty of natural light thanks to the sawtooth roof design, making it well suited as an office or retail space. Alternatively, use it for your business and create an office and warehouse combination that'll suit any trade requirement.
Positioned on the north side of Scott Parade between Peel Street and Humffray Street North, the property has all the benefits of being a part of the CBD, without the hustle and bustle.
It's 800 metres from Ballarat Railway Station, with a host of national and local retailers only metres away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.