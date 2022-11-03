The Courier

67 Scott Parade, Ballarat | Warehouse near the CBD

By Commercial Property
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warehouse on the edge of Ballarat's CBD | Commercial property
  • 67 Scott Parade, Ballarat
  • 165 square metres
  • Auction on November 25, onsite at 2pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 or Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

This dream of a city warehouse is essentially a shell, just waiting for your finishing touches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.