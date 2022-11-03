The Courier

586 Post Office Road, Ross Creek | Premium lifestyle property

By Feature Property
November 3 2022 - 5:30pm
Premium lifestyle property
  • 586 Post Office Road, Ross Creek
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 6
  • $1.35 million - $1.425 million
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Toby Tanis on 0413 842 666
  • Inspect: November 5, noon 12.30pm

This renovated family home has an architecturally designed, award-winning extension, and is just a short drive from The Delacombe Town Centre and Ballarat's CBD.

