Premium lifestyle property

This renovated family home has an architecturally designed, award-winning extension, and is just a short drive from The Delacombe Town Centre and Ballarat's CBD.
The extension includes a light-filled open plan kitchen, dining and living room, with beautiful views in all directions and stacker doors leading out towards the undercover entertaining area.
The kitchen includes SMEG appliances, two ovens, a large walk-in pantry and overlooks the spacious dining room. A separate study provides the option to work from home, while the theatre room/lounge set up as a home cinema will remain in the house.
The main suite has a walk-in robe, a stunning renovated ensuite and a private balcony with views towards Mt Buninyong. Two other bathrooms are also renovated, while four further bedrooms all have built-in robes and are separated by a large rumpus room or kids retreat.
The exterior of the nine-acre property is just as impressive, with a mixture of treed land, a cleared yard and two paddocks, ideal for a few animals and riding motorbikes.
A double garage is attached to the house and there is are two sheds, one with a mezzanine floor, a workshop and room for all the toys.
Other features include established gardens with irrigation systems and two dams, while services include tank water, septic sewage, NBN, three split systems and a 5kw solar system.
