More than an acre of blissful tranquility | House of the Week

Uniquely positioned across two titles and three street frontages in the beating heart of Trentham, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
You could be forgiven for thinking you were strolling through botanical gardens as you meander around the property's magnificent grounds, which make up almost 1.5 acres.
Offering Commercial 1 Zoning, you could transform the stunning property into your primary residence, continue operating it as a successful bed and breakfast (with considerations for future potential in years to come), create a commercial operation, or develop (STCA) - the possibilities for this property are endless.
This former nursery and original homestead has been magnificently restored and transformed into "Moutan", an exquisite B&B that renders solid returns with even greater potential for future earnings.
There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious and well-appointed kitchen incorporating informal dining (ideal for entertaining), two separate living spaces, and a formal dining room that leads onto a large decked area overlooking the stunning grounds.
The huge sunroom is undoubtedly where you will want to spend most of your time, flooded with natural light that allows you to relax and enjoy the stunning vistas all year round.
The property has one of the most enviable gardens in Trentham and surrounding townships, with year-round appeal thanks to the large mature cool climate trees, shrubs and exotic plantings that thrive in this elevated climate.
The gardens have numerous individual spaces for you to relax, explore and enjoy. Multiple shedding options including a large steel shed with concrete floor and 3-phase power, workshops, a glasshouse with watering system and propagating beds, potting shed, lock-up garages, secure under-house storage, a fully fenced perimeter, water tanks, an artesian well and more.
The property is situated a short stroll from the town's kindergarten, school, town hall and main street, where you will find an array of quality eateries, bakeries, restaurants, a supermarket, and absolutely everything this vibrant and tightly-held township has to offer.
A unique opportunity awaits you here in Trentham, one where you absolutely must walk the grounds to fully appreciate the property, the township and its surrounds.
