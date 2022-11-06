The Norwich Plaza site is the most prominent position in Ballarat - at the end of Sturt Street; the perfect location for a major public building.
Council currently plans to spend more than $6.9 million upgrading the city library on a site which is tucked away behind GovHub, has virtually no parking and is not convenient for pedestrians to simply drop in. I wonder how many of Ballarat's residents actually know where the library is?
The stated purpose of reopening Bridge Mall is to bring more life to the area, but the plans show little more than an extremely costly redesign of the roadway. Council has allocated $15 million for this but admits it will cost upwards of $17.6 million.
Why not combine these funds (close to $25 million), seek additional state input, and build a new library and community hub on the Norwich Plaza site? The Geelong Library comes to mind as an example of such bold thinking - although I'm not suggesting any similar design for this very sensitive site. Perhaps even a rebuild of the Nicholls & Co building?
The library in this central location would become a more vital space with people dropping in to borrow books and use the other facilities while out shopping. Library patrons could then have a coffee in the mall. There is ample car parking nearby as well as convenient public transport.
Let us not lose the opportunity to do something of lasting benefit for the city.
Stuart Kelly, Ballarat West
Norwich Plaza is "back on the market" (Courier, November 1). Fortuitous timing!
Here is a sliding-door moment that will determine the future of the Yarrowee and the Bridge Street precinct, the cradle of Ballarat.
There should never have been structures and car parks built over the river and its banks where east meets west at the very core of the city. We, current citizens, and our leaders have this one-off opportunity to begin redressing these mistakes of the past. Future generations will never have a better chance. They will fairly judge us harshly if we let the door slide shut with indecisive Ballarat standing on the wrong side.
It's now or never to begin reclaiming the river and start creating what Ballarat lacks - a grand, functional public square at the city's heart. Let council and/or state government acquire Norwich Plaza for the Ballarat community.
Demolish the awful pile. Make the newly open space stage one of a forward-looking project to systematically acquire all the space above and along the river. If a funding source is not readily available for a Norwich Plaza acquisition, use a portion of the $15 million designated for the near-friendless, "lipstick on the pig" Bridge Mall project presently proposed. It will be a far better investment.
Frank Hurley, Alfredton
After reading in The Courier that the revamp to the Bridge Mall will include bluestone from the former saleyards, I became rather concerned as to where it was used. Bluestone pavers were used in the stockyards and apparently bluestone holds smells.
Think of all those lovely cows and sheep that have been through leaving deposits behind and apparently smells cannot be removed by cleaning. The smell will come back when wet. Ballarat will end up as the smelly city if this is the case.
I certainly will not be shopping there if it does stink.
Cheryl Berlund, Ross Creek
Predictably, the public relations release from Neuron Mobility reported in The Courier (October 31) was all positive.
The timing was also predictable coming just before the final deliberations of the Independent Oversight Panel into the future of e-scooters in Victoria.
Many of us would like the panel to consider the following rather than the self-serving releases from the provider.
1. Why are our footpaths are now the property of the e-scooter - both for transport and parking? Pedestrians, particularly those who are mobility impaired, must now be in a state of hyperawareness from dodging speeding or abandoned scooters.
2. If Neuron Mobility was so concerned about safety as claimed, why is there no hotline where illegal use such as various combinations of under-age, no helmet, footpath use can be reported? The e-scooters are all numbered and GPS-locatable so can easily be pinpointed.
3. Why is there no process to prevent offenders from re-hiring the e-scooter?
4. Despite the frequency of offenses that we all witness, how many fines have actually been issued by Victoria Police?
Arthur Shulkes, Ballarat
From the time the Little Bridge Street public toilets were constructed, I have been concerned that they should never have been built in their present form.
City of Ballarat has informed me that they are a "temporary build" as part of the Bakery Hill redevelopment, funded jointly by the council and state government.
They are inappropriate, offensive (particularly to women), frequently putrid, and should be replaced as a matter of urgency.
If this is the best that Ballarat can offer to the many residents of the city who frequent this very busy area, then council has delivered another major blunder which we have been so accustomed to over the years.
Frank Parnell, Warrenheip
My whole life petrol companies have been allowed to do anything they want with regards to the price of petrol.
Like me, we all have heard every excuse under the sun except blatant profiteering of an essential service.
The war in Ukraine is another pitiful excuse.
The government must make these big oil companies accountable for their actions.
As far as I'm concerned what they are doing is criminal and has to stop.
I'm not against a company making profit but this is different.
Petrol is an essential service that all Australians should be able to afford - not just the rich ones. These big petrol companies hurt more people than they help, which is totally unacceptable.
What should we do? We need to make the oil companies commit to one price for petrol over the whole year and get rid of the nonsense fluctuations that occur now which surprisingly happen, not only daily but every long weekend, and school holidays like clockwork year after year. Enough is enough.
Chris Hartigan, Barkstead
