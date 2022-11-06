The Courier
Have Your Say

Letters: Is Norwich Plaza the missing piece for the CBD?

ED
By Eugene Duffy
November 7 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept design for rebuilding Norwich Plaza by Bayley Ward - click to see more images

THE MISSING PIECE

The Norwich Plaza site is the most prominent position in Ballarat - at the end of Sturt Street; the perfect location for a major public building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ED

Eugene Duffy

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.