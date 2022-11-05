OPINION: How have things changed since the 2018 campaigns?

The Victorian election campaign officially commenced this week, although all sides of politics have been campaigning for some weeks now.
Campaigning though will intensify with the major parties releasing the last of their major policies in the lead up to early voting on November 14.
A distinguishing feature of the Liberal campaign in this election is the extent it is pursuing a more moderate suite of policies than it did in 2018. It has ramped up its commitments on climate change, attempted to soften Matthew Guy's often wooden public appearances and even invited the leading NSW moderate politician, Matt Kean, to help in its campaign. For obvious reasons, it is highly unlikely that the federal opposition leader, Peter Dutton, will be invited.
The first published opinion poll of the campaign, a Resolve poll for The Age newspaper, shows Labor still with a large two-party preferred lead of 59/41.
Labor though has lost some of its primary vote and although the Liberals have picked up their primary vote, it is still a very low 31 per cent. This is just one poll and is not indicative of the final result.
The Liberals have promised a $300 million free lunch package for state primary and secondary school students, a policy which will attract a lot of attention. Labor's major announcement of the week, was to reduce regional public transport costs so they align with metropolitan fares.
Labor last week, just before the caretaker convention began, decided to rescue Netball Australia with a $15 million sponsorship.
Demographic factors will play an important role in this election result. We have seen an increase in 'tree-changers' and 'sea changers' in recent years, some precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these are a large number of relatively well-off professionals who can continue to work remotely.
In seats such as Bendigo West, Bellarine and Eureka (formerly Buninyong), this demographic change benefits the Labor party as these voters are more likely to either Labor or Green voters than Liberal or National party voters.
There are two other important demographic factors which will have an impact on the election result.
First is the influence of first-time voters. In recent elections these voters have strongly supported left of politics parties: Labor and the Greens. With Green voters directing their preferences to Labor at about 80 per cent, it is Labor that is the beneficiary of this demographic phenomenon.
Another important factor is the voter turnout. In 2018 it dipped to its lowest level in decades, at just above 90 per cent. Psephologists have long been keenly interested in the electoral impact of voter turnout.
We know that those most likely to not vote are those most disinterested in the political process and tend to be younger working-class voters: those that feel most alienated from politics in general. The overall impact of lower voter turnout tends to favour conservative parties.
The fact that Labor recorded a near-record win in 2018 with the lowest turnout in decades is not a good sign for the Liberal party.
Enrolment for voters closes next Tuesday, and the last day for party candidate nominations is next Thursday and for independent candidates, next Friday.
Expect much negativity in election advertisements over the next couple of weeks, as each side attempts to gain an advantage among those voters yet to make up their minds.
Ian Tulloch is an Adjunct Research Fellow at La Trobe University
