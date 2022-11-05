The Courier

Mount Rowan students take on a real life simulation mission to Mars

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Rowan Secondary College astronomy students conduct experiments on the 'surface of Mars' at the Victorian Space Science Education Centre. Picture supplied

Mount Rowan Secondary College astronomy students had an "out of this world" experience as they put their science skills to the test on a mission to Mars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.