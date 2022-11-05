Mount Rowan Secondary College astronomy students had an "out of this world" experience as they put their science skills to the test on a mission to Mars.
Year nine astronomy students donned space suits and completed experiments on a simulated surface of Mars, and manned mission control, during their visit to the Victorian Space Science Education Centre.
Each took on different roles and jobs as they navigated the surface, guided by mission control, before the groups swapped and later took their findings into the laboratory where they had access to scientific equipment to process the samples collected from the Red Planet.
Astronomy teacher Callan Novinec said in addition to being fun, the Mission to Mars program was important to give students a hands-on experience of putting their learning in to action.
"It's really extremely important to have a chance to learn through actually doing something and ... having access to a program like this, that type of learning doesn't happen at school all the time," he said.
"To have the chance and opportunity to practically put things you learn, to do them in real life in person it gives the kids a huge heads-up on what they could do in later life and what they may enjoy."
Students took on roles such as geologist, biologist, physicist, chemist and commander during their time on the simulated planet surface doing jobs that astronauts will undertake if they one day set foot on Mars.
"They spend about 40 minutes on the surface of Mars wearing space suits and the ambience and staff really sell the point of view of actually being there," Mr Novinec said.
"The other crew act as mission control in a room with computers, acting in separate roles with a mission director responsible for all mission control, others monitoring astronauts' heart rates and vitals and while all that is happening those people also have tasks and jobs to do."
On the surface of Mars the astronaut explorers took photos, placed markers on areas to investigate, looked for radioactivity, hot spots, cold spots and permafrost on the planet's surface and took various samples.
"They had all these different things set up so when students had completed those experiments they were able to build a picture of the history, and future, of Mars and use the experiments to go forward."
To add to the experience, various problems are also thrown in, as they would be on a real space mission, that crews must work together to solve.
"Lots of the kids, after they finished, you could see the sparkle in their eyes as it really opened them up to what is possible," Mr Novinec said.
Mr Novinec even designed a Mount Rowan Space Exploration Program mission patch for the students to wear on their space suits as they took part in the program, to add extra authenticity to the experience.
The education centre is funded through the state government and the science industry as one of VicSTEM's specialist science and mathematics centres.
"The Mission to Mars excursion is a STEM learning wrapping all different types of education and experiments in to one experience," Mr Novinec said.
After lunch the mission moved into the laboratory where students did analysis and experiments on the samples taken from Mars, grading rock samples and core samples, and developing a timeline of what they found and what Mars looked like at different times.
"As a teacher, I had high expectations going in but they were still exceeded by what was actually there," Mr Novinec said.
